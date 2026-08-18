SLOW HORSES Season 6 Trailer Warns Not Everyone Survives Slough House

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Apple TV shared the official Season 6 trailer for SLOW HORSES, giving fans a first extended look at the next chapter of the espionage drama centered on Jackson Lamb, played by Sir Gary Oldman. The trailer carries an ominous warning that not everyone will make it out of Slough House alive, raising the stakes for the team of disgraced MI5 operatives at the heart of the series.

The show follows a group of British intelligence agents relegated to Slough House, a dumping ground department for those who have made career-ending mistakes. Led by the brilliant but irascible Lamb, the team navigates the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world to defend England from sinister forces. The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Saskia Reeves. Ahead of the new season, Apple TV released a clip in which Oldman stayed in character as Lamb to recap the show's tangled history for viewers catching up, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

Season 6 of SLOW HORSES premieres September 16 on Apple TV, with Seasons 1 through 5 currently available to stream on the platform. The trailer continues the series' signature blend of dark comedy and tension, offering glimpses of the operatives navigating fresh threats while contending with the internal dysfunction that has defined the show since its start.

Apple TV is available in more than 100 countries and regions across a wide range of devices, with subscriptions priced at $12.99 per month following a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

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