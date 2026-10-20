SLAYGROUND Teaser Trailer Debuts for Jeremy Saulnier Thriller
The thriller stars Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, and Stephen Root in Saulnier's run-like-hell narrative.
A teaser trailer has debuted for Jeremy Saulnier's upcoming thriller SLAYGROUND, starring Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, James Badge Dale, Stanley Simons, Stephen Root, Chris Sullivan, and Young Mazino.
The film is described as a run-like-hell thriller set to arrive only in theaters January 29.
The story follows scare-actor 'Metal Mike' Graves, who wakes up in a haunted attraction surrounded by the dead bodies of his co-workers with no memory of how they got there. As a state-wide manhunt closes in, he races to uncover the truth - even if the trail leads straight back to him.
Starring
Cory Michael Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Sophie Wilde, James Badge Dale, Stanley Simons, Stephen Root, Chris Sullivan, Young Mazino
A Film By
Jeremy Saulnier
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