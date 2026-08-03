WIDOW'S BAY Scene Reveals Richard Warren Exhumed Still Alive

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Apple TV posted a new scene from WIDOW'S BAY titled Richard Warren's Last Meal, showing characters Wyck and Tom exhuming Richard Warren from his grave, only to discover he is still alive. The pair then head toward the farthest buoy off the island in an attempt to end the curse that has gripped the community.

WIDOW'S BAY is a comedy horror series from Katie Dippold and Hiro Murai, starring Matthew Rhys as Mayor Tom Loftis, who tries to revive a struggling island community 40 miles off the New England coast by turning it into a tourist destination. With no Wi-Fi, spotty cell service and superstitious locals convinced the island is cursed, his plans take a terrifying turn when old stories start coming true. The cast also includes Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey, with K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller in supporting roles.

The series premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 17, 2026. Dippold created, showruns and executive produces the series, with Murai directing and executive producing.

The cast and creative team previously discussed the project at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, where Dippold, Murai and much of the ensemble teased the show's blend of horror and character-driven comedy ahead of its premiere. WIDOW'S BAY Team Teases Cursed Island Comedy Horror at Comic-Con

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