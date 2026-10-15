Photos: THE SUN NEVER SETS Now Available on TVOD
The romantic drama was shot on 35mm in Alaska and features a cast including Debby Ryan, Anna Konkle, and Lamorne Morris.
THE SUN NEVER SETS, a romantic drama written and directed by Joe Swanberg, is now available on TVOD platforms.
Wendy (Dakota Fanning) believes she's perfectly happy in her relationship, until her older boyfriend, Jack (Jake Johnson), who is divorced with children, insists they take a break to make sure she's truly okay giving up on the idea of marriage and babies. During this time, Wendy unexpectedly runs into her ex, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who reignites her carefree and spontaneous side, and suddenly seems to want a family. The three of them navigate a chaotic, confusing, and often funny relationship triangle, reminding us that the pursuit of love is beautiful and messy all at once. The film was shot on 35mm on location in Alaska.
Credits
Writer, Director, & Editor: Joe Swanberg
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, Cory Michael Smith, Debby Ryan, Anna Konkle, Lamorne Morris, Karley Sciortino
Producers: Jake Johnson, Ashleigh Snead, Joe Swanberg, Dakota Fanning, Cory Michael Smith
Executive Producers: Kathy Gitibin Parsa, Ariana Parsa, Dan Johnson
Director of Photography: Eon Mora
Genre: Romantic Drama
Language: English
Runtime: 102 min
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