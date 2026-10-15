Photos: THE SUN NEVER SETS Now Available on TVOD

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THE SUN NEVER SETS, a romantic drama written and directed by Joe Swanberg, is now available on TVOD platforms.

Wendy (Dakota Fanning) believes she's perfectly happy in her relationship, until her older boyfriend, Jack (Jake Johnson), who is divorced with children, insists they take a break to make sure she's truly okay giving up on the idea of marriage and babies. During this time, Wendy unexpectedly runs into her ex, Chuck (Cory Michael Smith), who reignites her carefree and spontaneous side, and suddenly seems to want a family. The three of them navigate a chaotic, confusing, and often funny relationship triangle, reminding us that the pursuit of love is beautiful and messy all at once. The film was shot on 35mm on location in Alaska.

Credits

Writer, Director, & Editor: Joe Swanberg

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Jake Johnson, Cory Michael Smith, Debby Ryan, Anna Konkle, Lamorne Morris, Karley Sciortino

Producers: Jake Johnson, Ashleigh Snead, Joe Swanberg, Dakota Fanning, Cory Michael Smith

Executive Producers: Kathy Gitibin Parsa, Ariana Parsa, Dan Johnson

Director of Photography: Eon Mora

Genre: Romantic Drama

Language: English

Runtime: 102 min

































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