WIDOW'S BAY Scene: Mayor Tom Loftis Takes a Very Public Swim to Prove the Beaches Are Safe

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Apple TV has posted a new scene from WIDOW'S BAY titled "The Mayor's Inaugural Swim," featuring Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis, THE MAYOR of a struggling island town off the New England coast. In the clip, Loftis attempts to prove that the local beaches are perfectly safe by swimming out to the nearest buoy and back, a stunt framed as a public relations gesture where, as the description notes, nothing bad will happen to him at all.

WIDOW'S BAY is a comedy horror series created by KATIE Dippold, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Hiro Murai directing and executive producing. The show follows Loftis as he tries to turn his island community into a tourist destination, only to find that spotty cell service, no Wi-Fi, and superstitious locals convinced the island is cursed complicate his plans when old legends start coming true. Rhys leads a cast that includes Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, and Dale Dickey, with K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller in supporting roles.

The series premiered globally on Apple TV on April 29, 2026, launching with its first two episodes before rolling out new installments weekly through June 17, 2026. Apple TV describes the show as blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, using the mayor's efforts at civic optimism as a backdrop for the town's darker secrets to surface.

The scene arrives as part of Apple TV's ongoing rollout of clips and trailers from its slate, which has recently included promotional material for series such as SILO and PLURIBUS. WIDOW'S BAY is available to stream on Apple TV as part of the platform's subscription service.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles TED LASSO Season 4 Trailer: Coach Returns to Guide a Women's Football Team

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...