SHREK THE HALLS to Air December 17 on ABC

DreamWorks Animation's "Shrek the Halls," a half-hour of entertainment starring America's favorite ogre and his friends, featuring the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas, airs TUESDAY, DEC. 17 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Just when Shrek thought he could finally sit back, relax and enjoy his happily ever after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives. It's Christmas Eve, and everyone is filled with holiday cheer -- except for Shrek. He isn't exactly the picture of yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can.

Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss In Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek's plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas.

"Shrek the Halls" is written by Gary Trousdale & Sean Bishop, and Theresa Cullen & Bill Riling, produced by Gina Shay and Teresa Cheng and directed by Gary Trousdale. Executive producer is Aron Warner.





Related Articles View More TV Stories