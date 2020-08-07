SHE DIES TOMORROW Now Available On Video On Demand; Soundtrack Out Now

The album features music written by Composer duo Mondo Boys.

The psychological thriller She Dies Tomorrow is now available on VOD, coinciding with Milan Records' release of the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The album features music written by Composer duo Mondo Boys for NEON's darkly comedic thriller. Written, directed, and produced by Amy Seimetz, She Dies Tomorrow is now available in drive-in theaters and on-demand.



"Mondo Boys were integral to the development of She Dies Tomorrow," said director AMY SEIMETZ. "I sent them footage early on and they immediately sent me back a track that became one of the inspirations for filming the rest of the movie. I am so wildly thrilled by every piece of music they send to me. They have the ability to tastefully interpret scenes and make minor adjustments to score at such a rapid pace. I am endlessly lucky to work with artists who have great instincts and who trust me."



Of the soundtrack, composers MONDO BOYS added, "We knew the score had to be able to handle the depth of a true existential crisis, yet not take away from the subtle comedy that is all around the story. We realized with Amy the way to score it, was to just go for a fully indulgent dark opera."



She Dies Tomorrow follows Amy, who, after waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, her carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends' lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.



SHE DIES TOMORROW (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACKLISTING -

1. Le Portail Ouvre

2. Requiem, K.626 Lacrimosa

3. Desert Through the Door 4. Le Portail I

5. Desert From the Car

6. Le Portail II

7. Desert From a Dune Buggy

8. The Morning After

9. Requiem, K.626 Lacrimosa (Reprise)

