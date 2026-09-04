LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal and More
Kerry Washington, Molly Shannon, Stephanie Hsu and Leslie Jones also join the guest roster.
LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 4 through September 11.
'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Listings: September 4 - September 11
Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)
Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)
Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)
**Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)
**denotes changes or additions