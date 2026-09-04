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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal and More

Kerry Washington, Molly Shannon, Stephanie Hsu and Leslie Jones also join the guest roster.

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to Welcome Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal and More

LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers has announced its guest lineup for the week of September 4 through September 11.

'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Listings: September 4 - September 11

Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)

**Friday, September 11: Guests include Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) and Jo Firestone (Sex on Murder Island). (OAD 7/21/2026)

**denotes changes or additions

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