NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBC has released the guest lineup for 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the week of September 3 through September 10, with Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Kerry Washington, Molly Shannon, and Marcello Hernandez among the scheduled guests.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 3 - September 10

Thursday, September 3: Special guest Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks). Guests include Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), and Chef Ham El-Waylly. (OAD 6/16/2026)

Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)

Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)

Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)

Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)

Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...