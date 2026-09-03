Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal to Join LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Lineup
Kerry Washington, Molly Shannon and Marcello Hernández are also among the scheduled guests.
NBC has released the guest lineup for 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the week of September 3 through September 10, with Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Kerry Washington, Molly Shannon, and Marcello Hernandez among the scheduled guests.
Late Night with Seth Meyers Listings: September 3 - September 10
Thursday, September 3: Special guest Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks). Guests include Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Stephen Root (Widow's Bay), and Chef Ham El-Waylly. (OAD 6/16/2026)
Friday, September 4: Special guest OG Anunoby (New York Knicks). Guests include Kerry Washington (The Whoopi Monologues), and Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw). (OAD 6/17/2026)
Monday, September 7: Guests include Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) and Alan Ritchson (Motor City). (OAD 7/13/2026)
Tuesday, September 8: Guests include Molly Shannon (The Hawk) and Jake Johnson (The Dink). (OAD 7/14/2026)
Wednesday, September 9: Guests include Jon Bernthal (The Odyssey; Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show). (OAD 7/15/2026)
Thursday, September 10: Guests include Marcello Hernandez (72 Hours) and Minka Kelly (Ransom Canyon). (OAD 7/20/2026)
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