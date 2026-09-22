REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 Trailer Released for Hulu
Kerry Washington executive produces the series created by Raamla Mohamed Hunter.
Hulu has released the official trailer for Season 4 of REASONABLE DOUBT, the Onyx Collective series executive produced by Kerry Washington.
REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 will debut with a three-episode premiere on October 6, with a new episode premiering each Tuesday through November 24 exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.
Synopsis
After a brutal attack leaves Jax's family and newly minted law firm shaken, nothing feels certain, especially their future. With Jax's most loyal client at the center of a spiraling media disaster, The Stewart Firm is thrust into a high-stakes battle where every move could mean survival … or collapse of the firm. As grief lingers and pressure mounts, one question looms: Can they rebuild in time, or will the cost of moving forward too quickly be everything they stand to lose?
Credits
'Reasonable Doubt' is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed Hunter. Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore for Wilmore Films, Tamara Gregory, Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina and Erika L. Johnson. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
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