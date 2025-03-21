SEVERANCE Renewed for Season Three at Apple

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of the second season of Severance breaking records as the most-watched series on Apple TV+, the global phenomenon and hit thriller has been renewed for a third season.

Hailing from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and starring Emmy Award nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette. Since its widely celebrated debut, “Severance” has been consistently hailed as “one of the best TV shows of the past decade,” a “cultural phenomenon” and “the best thing on TV.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

“Severance” is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio. The complete first and second seasons of “Severance” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Season one of “Severance” received worldwide acclaim from fans and critics alike, as the AFI Awards winner landed 14 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Ben Stiller), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott) and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The series took home awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design. The series also earned two Writers Guild of America Awards for Best New Series and Best Drama Series, as well as two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a nomination for the Producers Guild and Directors Guild Awards.

