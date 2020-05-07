SCANDAL Comes To Hulu This Month

"Scandal" Joins Hulu's extensive library of hit dramas and award-winning Originals including: "Little Fires Everywhere", "This Is Us", "ER", "Killing Eve" and "The Handmaid's Tale".

The series was created by Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice"). Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers ("Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away with Murder"), Mark Fish, Mark Wilding and Tom Verica are executive producers. "Scandal" was produced by ABC Studios.

"Scandal" stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

The Washington, DC drama centered around political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to "handle" unimaginable crises affecting the nation's elite. Throughout its seven seasons, Scandal used OMG storytelling to explore political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America.





