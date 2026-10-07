Billie Lourd Says Her Kids Are Already in Halloween Costumes

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Halloween came up early for Billie Lourd, who told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK that her children have already started dressing up for the holiday well ahead of schedule.

The conversation stayed focused on Lourd's home life, with the actress walking the hosts through how her kids are approaching the holiday this year and what has them so eager to get into costume before October arrives.

Lourd's appearance gave viewers a look at a domestic moment away from her on-screen work, centering entirely on her children's enthusiasm for Halloween rather than any current project.

The segment kept its focus on that single topic, with Lourd offering details about her kids' early costume habits during the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.

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