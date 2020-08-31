Ruby Rose and Jean Reno Star in THE DOORMAN

Watch the trailer here.

Ruby Rose (Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black"), Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional) and Rupert Evans (CW's "Charmed") star in the action-thriller The Doorman, premiering exclusively On Demand and Digital October 9, and on Blu-ray and DVD October 13 from Lionsgate.

An ex-Marine (Rose) returns to New York City to start a new chapter in life, but ends up being in the wrong place at the wrong time! Directed by Ryûhei Kitamura, The Doorman Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail prices of $21.99 and $19.98 respectively.

Check out the trailer below!

In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose, a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno) - while struggling to protect her sister's family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

View More TV Stories Related Articles