Confused Cockatoos, Pool Pooches, and More Are Up Next On World's Funniest Animals On The CW

Week Five of Season Three will air on The CW Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Nov. 13, 2022  

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, presents Week Five of Season Three on The CW Saturday, November 19, 2022 with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back at 9/8C.

Elizabeth Stanton said, "I'm so happy to be returning to The CW for Season Three of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS to share with you video clips of the funniest, craziest and jaw dropping antics of animals of every variety. My own dogs, Hank and Ruby, my sidekicks and show mascots, join me weekly to watch animal video clips, along with my celebrity guests and show panelists who make hilarious commentary."

Each week a celebrity guest introducers Elizabeth Stanton to their pets. WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Associated Television International and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

Rotating weekly celebrity panelists on the series, who make commentary on the animal videos, include: Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, AJ Gibson, Emile Ennis Jr., Katherine Murray and Devon Werkheiser.

"Episode 306" - (9:00 - 9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

KELLY STABLES STOPS BY - In the original episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Rowdy Rottweilers, Confused Cockatoos, Pool Pooches, Catching Cats, Pumpkin Pigs, and a personal trainer with the sunniest disposition. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with Guest Start Kelly Stables ("Superstore") with her dog, Lucky with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews. Segments include: Mad Skills, Cooling Off, Selfie, Pet Pigs, Confused, Working Out, Met A Mammals And Sing-A-Long. (#306). Original airdate 11/19/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

"Episode 302" - (9:30 - 10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

KACI WALFALL STOPS BY - In this encore episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS we have Cute Kittens, Lounging Labradores, Frantic Felines, Curious Cats, Relaxing Retrievers, and a dog who found a whole new way to get around. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, with Special Guest Kaci Wallfall (The CW's "Naomi") with her dog, Kilo with commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews. Segments include: Baby Steps, Feline Freakout, Beach Day, Going For A Ride, Fast and Furriest, Furry Fails, Tricksters and Reptile Roundup. (#302). Original airdate 10/22/2022. Every episode of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and www.CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Elizabeth Stanton serves as Host of WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS. Other television credits include: Host of POPSTAR! This Week, a daily syndicated show,
Co-Host of the annual HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE on The CW, Host of Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World, and appearing as an actress on THIS JUST IN and The Agency.

WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS is produced by Emmy Award-winning Associated Television International (ATI), and executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin, and Laura McKenzie. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com

Learn more about WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS by visiting the official website for the show at: https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/worlds-funniest-animals/about



