Roger Waters Sets Release for Concert Film THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Roger Waters, founding member and creative genius behind Pink Floyd, has announced the global film and music release of ‘This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie’. Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will release the film worldwide beginning on July 23, with tickets on sale beginning June 12 here.

Originally recorded and filmed during Waters’ live show at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25, 2023 this breathtaking new edit is directed by his long-term collaborative partner, Sean Evans.

Billed as his “first ever Farewell Tour”, the show is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to “our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity”.

The release will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory and includes 20 classic Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including: “Us & Them”, “Comfortably Numb”, “Wish You Were Here”, and “Is This The Life We Really Want?” Additionally, Waters performs his highly celebrated new song, “The Bar”. Together, the production is an extraordinary assault on the senses - musically, visually, politically and philosophically.

‘This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague The Movie’ was filmed in 8k, providing exceptional detail and clarity, and features an enhanced audio mix. For the production, Waters was joined on stage by his outstanding band of musicians: Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Joey Waronker, Robert Walter, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision will release the film worldwide beginning on July 23 with tickets on sale beginning June 12 at www.rogerwaters.film. The accompanying music, available for preorder now, is set to be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, 2025, and will see the performance presented on a 4 LP set/Blu-Ray/2 CD/DVD/Digital Audio. Watch a performance clip of “Wish You Were Here” below.

