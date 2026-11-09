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Robin Roberts Previews New Darius Rucker Documentary

The film explores the Grammy winner's personal struggles and career.

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Robin Roberts offered a sneak peek at Darius Rucker: THEY CALLED ME HOOTIE, a new documentary about the Grammy-winning musician, during a segment on Good Morning America. Roberts, a co-anchor of the program, executive produced the film, which examines Rucker's personal struggles alongside his music career.

The preview centers on the two threads named in the film's description: the challenges Rucker has faced in his personal life and the path his career has taken. Rucker is identified in the source material as a Grammy winner, and the documentary's title references the nickname tied to his musical career.

Roberts' involvement as executive producer was the main point of the segment, which introduced the project to Good Morning America viewers through a short preview of the documentary. The source material does not specify a release date, a platform, or additional creative credits for the film, so those details were not part of the preview as described.

The segment was presented as a preview of the finished documentary rather than a full interview, with the focus placed on the film itself and the subject it covers.

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