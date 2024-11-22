Robbie Williams Releases 'Forbidden Road' Single from BETTER MAN Biopic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robbie Williams has released his brand new single, “Forbidden Road,” which features in his forthcoming musical biopic, Better Man, from Paramount Pictures. The single is out now on all platforms via Arista Records. The full soundtrack, Better Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), will be released digitally on December 27th.

“Forbidden Road” is written by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler (Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U,” Halsey & Marshmello’s “Be Kind,” Blackpink “Hard To Love) and Sacha Skarbek (James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful & “Goodbye My Lover,” Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball.) The track features an acoustic guitar and reflective lyrics before building to a moving crescendo with soaring strings. The song is featured at the end of the film.

The single release comes as fans eagerly await the release of Robbie’s musical biopic film Better Man which hits select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 25th. The artwork for the soundtrack mirrors the recently revealed film poster - an homage to Williams’ unforgettable album cover, Life Thru a Lens. The original album cover image was taken by renowned music and portrait photographer Andy Earl, responsible for over 120 creative memorable covers and album sleeves, working with artists including Robbie, Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash, Madonna, and Prince. The film poster and soundtrack artwork sees Williams portrayed as he is seen throughout the entire film - as a CGI monkey.

Last week Robbie announced his highly anticipated tour for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the UK, Ireland, and Europe next summer. The Robbie Williams Live 2025 tour will open in Edinburgh on May 31. The tour will then take in London, Manchester, and Bath, before heading across Europe with dates in countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. More information on tickets.robbiewilliams.com.

Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 85 million album sales worldwide, 14 UK Number 1 albums and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist. In July he returned to BST Hyde Park in London for a critically-acclaimed and sold-out headline show. In November 2023 Netflix released Robbie’s highly-anticipated four-part documentary series, titled ‘Robbie Williams’ which hit the Netflix Number 1 spot in 22 different countries. Robbie has raised £106 million to date for charity worldwide since co-founding Soccer Aid for UNICEF in 2006.

ABOUT BETTER MAN

Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams’ perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

