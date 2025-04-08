THE KENNEDY DAVENPORT CENTER HONORS Comedy Series Set for Fall Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On stage at the 2025 NAB Show, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato announced an all-new short-form comedy series coming to WOW Presents Plus this winter: The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors. The new series will star Drag Race legend Kennedy Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race S7, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars S3, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World S2) and will be both directed and edited by Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin (UNHhhh, Why R Humans?).

Each episode of The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors will be built around a theme Kennedy Davenport herself is passionate about, honoring everyone and everything she loves and loves to hate. Featuring the instantly recognizable creative style of Hill and Maccubbin, the series promises to be an unfiltered comedic reflection on dail.y American life and drag culture.

"Kennedy Davenport is a true Drag Race legend, she has delivered so many iconic moments and we felt 2025 was the perfect time to give her her own platform," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

"SHUT UP!!! I want to thank WOW Presents Plus for helping me bring the Kennedy Davenport Center Honors to life!” said Kennedy Davenport. “I've got a lot to get off my chest these days. So, get ready because I'm not holding anything back honey!”

The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors will join a robust catalog of WOW Presents Plus original programming, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked, which also stars Kennedy Davenport and will be premiering its second season on April 16. Alongside the platform's original programming are World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content, and the entire international Drag Race franchise.

Comments