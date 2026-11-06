Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rob Riggle Draws on Navy Service for Role in JIMMY
The actor says his military background gave him more empathy for the story of Jimmy Stewart and his mentor.
Rob Riggle spoke about the personal connection he brought to the film JIMMY during an appearance on TODAY. Riggle stars as Lt. Col. Robert Terrill, the World War II commanding officer and trusted mentor of actor Jimmy Stewart, in a film about an untold chapter of Stewart's life.
Riggle explained that his own time as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Navy shaped how he approached the part. Having held that rank himself, he said the experience informed his understanding of the character and the relationship at the center of the story.
"I think I had a better understanding, maybe a little more empathy for Jimmy's story and for Col. Terrill's story," Riggle said during the conversation.
The segment focused on JIMMY and Riggle's role in it, with the actor tying his real-world military service to the on-screen portrayal of Terrill and his guidance of Stewart during the war years.
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