Rob Riggle Draws on Navy Service for Role in JIMMY

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Rob Riggle spoke about the personal connection he brought to the film JIMMY during an appearance on TODAY. Riggle stars as Lt. Col. Robert Terrill, the World War II commanding officer and trusted mentor of actor Jimmy Stewart, in a film about an untold chapter of Stewart's life.

Riggle explained that his own time as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Navy shaped how he approached the part. Having held that rank himself, he said the experience informed his understanding of the character and the relationship at the center of the story.

"I think I had a better understanding, maybe a little more empathy for Jimmy's story and for Col. Terrill's story," Riggle said during the conversation.

The segment focused on JIMMY and Riggle's role in it, with the actor tying his real-world military service to the on-screen portrayal of Terrill and his guidance of Stewart during the war years.

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