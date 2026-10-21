KJ Apa, Max Casella on Playing Jimmy Stewart and Frank Capra
Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, weighed in on the new film.
KJ Apa and Max Casella appeared on TODAY to discuss their roles in the new movie 'Jimmy,' in which they play actor Jimmy Stewart and director Frank Capra. The two spoke about stepping into the parts of the real-life Hollywood figures and what it took to prepare for the roles.
During the conversation, Casella revealed what surprised him most while preparing to play Capra, offering insight into his research process for the role. Apa, who plays Stewart, shared that Karolyn Grimes, the actress who played Zuzu Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, gave the new film her approval after seeing it.
Apa and Casella used the appearance to walk through specific details of how they approached portraying Stewart and Capra, with the film centering on the pair's collaboration. The discussion touched on the legacy of the duo's work together as it relates to the new movie.
Grimes' endorsement, as relayed by Apa, stood out as a specific validation point for the production, connecting the new film directly to the cast and history of It's a Wonderful Life, the Capra-directed film in which Stewart starred.
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