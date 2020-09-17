Ridley Scott's RAISED BY WOLVES Renewed for Season Two

The first season was the top-performing Max original.

After a striking debut on the streamer as the #1 performing Max original since the platform's launch, HBO Max has ordered a second season of Raised by Wolves, a serialized sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker Ridley Scott (The Martian, Gladiator, Alien), which has immersed fans into the rich, intricate world of Kepler 22-b. The series, which debuted with three episodes on Sept. 3, has continued to be a strong performer in its second week on the platform, growing its audience by nearly 50% week over week.

"When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor's portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew," said Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. "This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley's hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they've seen in some time. I can't wait to see what's in store for season two."

"Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised by Wolves as a "must watch" show. It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches In Aaron's storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically," said Ridley Scott. "We are already deep into the "layers" of season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination."

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task. Scott serves as an executive producer on the series and directed the first two episodes, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski, acclaimed writer and visionary behind the highly lauded film, Prisoners.

Critics have lauded the series, with IGN calling it "one of the most interesting sci-fi shows in years. Meanwhile, THE WALL Street Journal heaps praise on Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith, A Horrible Woman), who stars as Mother, as "one of the most memorable female/female-like space entity since Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in "Alien"-or the alien in "Aliens." Collin's performance, alongside her character's counterpart, Father, played by Abubakar Salim (Fortitude, Jamestown), has been underscored as "top-notch" by Forbes.

In addition to Collin and Salim, Raised by Wolves stars Winta McGrath (Aloft, Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (The Virtues, Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator, Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos, Point Break), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones, The Ghost), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song, Damned), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife, Unforgotten) Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One, Maleficent 2) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

The series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: HBO Max / Coco Van Oppens

