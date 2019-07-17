Renowned Films Appoints Chris Broughall as Head of Development

London-LA based award-winning global content studio Renowned Films has appointed former Gobstopper Television Executive Chris Broughall as Head of Development effective immediately, announced today by Renowned founders Max Welch, Duane Jones and Tim Withers.

Based in the company's London office and reporting to Withers, Broughall will be responsible for overseeing the development strategy with a focus to expand the company's push into formatted factual-entertainment.

"Chris is a dynamic, creative powerhouse - it's a major win to have him join the team. This will be fun," commented Welch, Jones and Withers. "We're excited to push the next generation of formats, IP and entertainment for the UK and US market with him at the lead."

"I am thrilled to be joining Renowned Films, one of the most innovative and exciting companies in the business," said Broughall. "With such great output across genres, platforms and territories, Renowned is a truly unique company and I can't wait to get started."

Prior to joining Renowned Films, Broughall was Head of Development at Gobstopper Television focusing on pitching factual entertainment and entertainment formats including Channel 4's The Surjury, the ground-breaking BBC Three 6-part series Surgery on Show and a shock doc for 5STAR as well as serving as Series Edit Producer for the hit MTV series Just Tattoo of Us, as well as X-Factor and Britain's Got Talent where he spent seven years in development at Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment working on new international formats such as La Banda (Univision), Beat the Brain (BBC2) and Keep it in the Family (ITV). Broughall was also part of the development team tasked with keeping juggernaut formats X Factor and Britain's Got Talent fresh with new format twists.

Renowned Films has a signature style of producing loud and thought-provoking formats, factual entertainment, dynamic documentaries and branded content for global youth audiences. Recently nominated for Edinburgh TV Award's Small Indie of the Year, the company has exponentially climbed the top 100 list of independent producers ranked by turnover; having climbed 50 places in the last 12 months reaching number 4 of 5 ranking in the fastest growing producers for 2018. Renowned Films' wide-ranging slate features Peng Life (Ch4), The Modern Game (Otro), Generation Grime (Sky), Backyard Envy (Bravo) and Copwatch America (BET), among other titles.





