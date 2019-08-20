Release Date Announced For 355 With Lupita Nyong'o, Jessica Chastain

Variety reports that upcoming spy thriller "355," starring Lupita Nyong'o and Jessica Chastain, will be released by Universal Pictures on January 14, 2021. Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Sebastian Stan, and Edgar Ramirez also star.

The movie follows a group of spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to stop an event from occurring that could thrust the world into chaos. A new faction is formed - code-named "355," a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

Simon Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck co-wrote the script; Kinberg directs.

Nyong'o won an Academy Award for her performance in "12 Years a Slave," and starred on Broadway in "Eclipsed." She also starred as Nakia in Marvel's "Black Panther," and as Maz Kanata in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." She has garnered Oscar-buzz for her performance in Jordan Peele's "Us,"

Chastain is known for her performances in "Zero Dark Thirty," "Molly's Game," "The Martian," and "Interstellar." She performed on Broadway in the 2012 production of "The Heiress."

Read the original story on Variety.





