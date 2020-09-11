Regina King Will Star in THE HARDER THEY FALL With Idris Elba

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler also join the cast.

Variety reports that Regina King has joined the cast of "The Harder They Fall," a new Western for Netflix. Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors also star.

Additional cast members announced today include Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler.

Majors plays the outlaw Nat Love, who discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

King is an Academy Award winning actor who made her feature directorial debut earlier this month with "One Night In Miami." Her Oscar is for "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Read the original story on Variety.

View More TV Stories Related Articles