Reelz Announces New Programming for July 2019

REELZ today announced new original programming for July 2019 including six returning series, five new specials and the U.S. premiere of Air Crash Confidential about harrowing real life disasters that were made into movies. Air Crash Confidential leads the July premieres followed by returning series Fortune Fights with inside looks at the massive estate battles waged by Hulk Hogan and Donald Sterling after they courted controversy. Then it's the return of THE PRICE OF FAME showing the remarkable and often devastating paths to stardom lived by Heather Locklear, the cast of Diff'rent Strokes and Pop superstar George Michael. The dubious side of fame goes under the spotlight with returning series Notorious and the real stories about the Bling Ring thieves, the Balloon Boy hoax, disgraced politician Anthony Weiner and brand spokesperson Jared Fogle.

When it comes to myths and legends few rival that of shark attacks especially after getting the movie and TV show treatment. In the special Shark Terror: The Real Jaws viewers will see the events that inspired the blockbuster movie franchise Jaws. In the special Sex.Scandals.Crime. entertainment journalist Nancy O'Dell examines the tidal wave of sexual misconduct that flooded the headlines and took down once powerful and respected names in Hollywood.

"Our July premieres show the range of celebrity programming on REELZ with unvarnished looks at fame turning into infamy as well as the true stories behind celebrities and movies," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "We look forward to Nancy O'Dell hosting a special focused on the lives forever changed by disturbing behavior in Hollywood."

July premieres continue with new Real Story of specials revealing the true backstories behind Oscar(R) nominated movies Lone Survivor, Captain Phillips and United 93. Rounding out the July premieres are returning series AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... followed by It Happened Here. The mysterious deaths of celebrities fascinate the public and AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... examines the events behind these untimely deaths including that of teen idol and Monkees lead singer Davy Jones. Finally, IT HAPPENED HERE returns to show viewers the exact locations that played pivotal roles in the life of art icon Andy Warhol.

Below are descriptions for July 2019 programming listed in order of premiere date and time:

Air Crash Confidential - U.S. premiere on Tuesday, July 2 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. With first hand testimony from survivors and witnesses, in-depth interviews with investigators and high end dramatic reconstruction Air Crash Confidential examines the most notorious disasters in aviation history that were seen in movies. Hour-long episode examine the real life crashes seen in the movies We Are Marshall, Airport, Sully, Alive, Flight and Pushing Tin. Air Crash Confidential is produced by World Media Rights.

Fortune Fights - Series returns Monday, July 8 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with Hulk Hogan episode. The saying more money more problems definitely rings true with some celebrity mega fortunes. Whether it's a pricey divorce, shocking inheritances for unprepared heirs or untimely deaths when a wealthy celebrity has a massive estate there's often an army of people nudging around for their cut of the pie. In new hour-long episodes husband and wife media experts and attorneys Danielle and Andy Mayoras explore the legal ups and downs and the fortunes earned and lost by Hulk Hogan and Donald Sterling showing viewers how they earned their millions, how they saved or squandered it and the lawsuits, divorces, family fights and bad business partners that led to their fortune fights. Fortune Fights is produced by Industrial Media's Intellectual Property Corporation.

The Price of Fame - Series returns Sunday, July 14 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with Heather Locklear episode. The road to stardom is often paved with amazing and devastating public and private events. In hour-long episodes of THE PRICE OF FAME see the heartfelt stories of Heather Locklear, the cast of Diff'rent Strokes and Pop superstar George Michael. Whether it's turbulent family drama, harrowing substance abuse, outlandish spending habits or a combination of those and more, these celebrities all paid a hefty price for their fame. Giving viewers an intimate perspective on each story are personal accounts from family members and friends in addition to entertainment journalists who covered the rise, fall and sometimes rise again of the stars. THE PRICE OF FAME is produced by AMS Pictures.

Notorious - Series returns Monday, July 15 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. The cliché rags to riches stories of celebrities are often about how they succeeded through hard work and perseverance but what about the twisted individuals who gained fame for doing things far outside the bounds of legality and morality? These are stories of extortion, stalking, lying, defrauding and even murder. Whether it's the Hollywood Hills heists of the Bling Ring gang, the Balloon Boy hoax that almost fooled a nation, Anthony Weiner's descent from rising political star to sex offender or the disturbing downfall of brand spokesperson Jared Fogle Notorious explores the darker side of fame. Through interviews with crime experts, recreations, archival footage and police reports viewers will learn the stories and motivations behind these individuals who surpassed infamy to become truly notorious. Notorious is produced by Industrial Media's Intellectual Property Company.

Shark Terror: The Real Jaws - New special premieres Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Long before the blockbuster movies Jaws and The Meg there was a terrifying real life serial killing shark swimming along the New Jersey shore. Over 12 days this savage monster attacks and kills four and severely injures another. Terrorized beach goers and vacationers along the East Coast called it the "Jersey Man Eater". In the two hour special Shark Terror: The Real Jaws see the real and terrifying stories of the New JERSEY SHORE shark attacks of 1916. The shocking events would later inspire the mega blockbuster movie franchise Jaws as well as countless other shark attack TV shows and movies that would strike a primal chord in audiences for years and forever change the way we see the ocean and its apex predator. Sharing their own heart-stopping stories about encounters with sharks are several attack survivors who tell viewers what it's like to nearly be eaten alive. Shark Terror: The Real Jaws is produced by Hoff Productions.

The Real Story of... - New specials premiere Tuesday, July 23 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with Lone Survivor episode. Audiences were on the edge of their seats watching the remarkable events lived by U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell in the movie Lone Survivor. Luttrell's SEAL TEAM was attacked by Taliban fighters during a 2005 mission and he was the lone survivor after being aided by a brave Afghan villager named Mohammad Gulab. In new The Real Story of... specials see more heroic tales that made it to the big screen including those behind Oscar(R) nominated United 93 and Captain Phillips among others. The Real Story of... separates fact from fiction showing viewers that what really happened is more intriguing and more thrilling than what ever made it to theaters. The Real Story of... specials are produced by World Media Rights.

The Shocking Truth - Series returns Tuesday, July 23 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT with Apocalypse Now episode. Considered one of the most iconic war movies ever made Apocalypse Now had a heavy hitter cast with the likes of Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen who helped make it an Oscar(R) winning masterpiece. In new hour long episodes of THE SHOCKING TRUTH see the riveting and unnerving real stories behind movies including Apocalypse Now which despite being a classic was over budget, off schedule and filming it would nearly claim the life of one of its stars. The jaw dropping inspirations, perplexing stories of unsolved crimes and baffling mysteries behind some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters take center stage in The Shocking Truth. THE SHOCKING TRUTH is produced by Pyramid Productions.

Sex.Scandals.Crime. Hosted by Nancy O'Dell - New special premieres Wednesday, July 24 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Nancy O'Dell has been an entertainment journalist for more than 20 years and in that time has covered many stories of alleged sexual misconduct among the Hollywood elite. In the past those stories came and went with little lasting impact but times have changed. Lately, every day it seems as though there's a new accusation of inappropriate behavior ranging from groping to rape being leveled against someone in a position of power. In Sex.Scandals.Crime. Nancy O'Dell takes an in-depth look at accusations that rocked some of the biggest names in the industry and led to the downfalls of respected and formerly beloved public figures and galvanized a social movement. Sex.Scandals.Crime. is produced by 99 Media Group, Nancy O'Dell Enterprises and The Alternative.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of... - Series returns Sunday, July 28 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with Davy Jones episode. Every episode of this documentary series explores the truth behind the controversial and mysterious deaths of celebrities and people whose untimely deaths were often surrounded by elements of shock, scandal and intense media attention. New episodes focus on the lives and last hours of Monkees lead singer Davy Jones, beloved TV host Dick Clark and singer Andy Gibb among others. The series features reconstructions of their final hours based on crucial medical evidence from the actual autopsies while interviews with friends, family and experts shed light on the events that led to the celebrity's death - finally putting an end to the mystery. AUTOPSY: THE LAST HOURS OF... is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

It Happened Here - Series returns Monday, July 29 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with Andy Warhol episode. Each episode takes viewers to the exact sites that tell the story leading to the pivotal places that are forever linked to a celebrity. We retrace the celebrity's final footsteps and backtrack through the places that shaped their life and legacy. From the Las VEGAS STRIP where Tupac Shakur was gunned down to the New York City stand-up clubs where Richard Pryor honed his comedy, IT HAPPENED HERE paints a more complete picture of what really happened before a celebrity's life changed forever. IT HAPPENED HERE is produced by Buck Productions.





