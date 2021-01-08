Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rainn Wilson, Brie Larson and More to Stop By A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH This Week

See what's coming up this week as Season 2 of A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH premieres!

Jan. 8, 2021  

A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH airs Mondays - Fridays, 1:35 a.m. - 2:05 a.m. ET/PT, immediately following "Late Night with Seth Meyers")

**Monday, January 11: SAWEETIE plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

**Tuesday, January 12: BRIE LARSON plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

**Wednesday, January 13: RAINN WILSON plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

**Thursday, January 14: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments.

**Friday, January 15: SAWEETIE plus sketches, signature segments and behind the scenes moments. OAD 1/11/20

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions.



