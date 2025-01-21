Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang To Announce 97th Oscars Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will reveal the 97th Oscars® nominations in all 23 Academy Award® categories.

The nominees will be announced in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Thursday, Jan. 23, via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, national broadcast news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

The first round of nominations will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST and will include:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

At 8:41 a.m. EST/5:41 a.m. PST, the second set of nominations will begin, which include:

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

