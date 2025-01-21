Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang To Announce 97th Oscars Nominations

The live presentation begins Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 p.m. CST.
Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will reveal the 97th Oscars® nominations in all 23 Academy Award® categories.
The nominees will be announced in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Thursday, Jan. 23, via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), NY and LA Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, national broadcast news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
The first round of nominations will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST and will include:
At 8:41 a.m. EST/5:41 a.m. PST, the second set of nominations will begin, which include:
The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
Rachel Sennott Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole Getty Images
Bowen Yang Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews
Videos