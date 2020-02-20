RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Air on Showtime

For the first time ever, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE All Stars will air on SHOWTIME, premiering a new special edition on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on-air, streaming and on demand. RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE All Stars gives viewers the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame." The special edition of All Stars will follow the season finale of the Emmy® Award-winning RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE on VH1.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It's the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars joins the growing library of programming at Showtime that includes scripted series SHAMELESS, BILLIONS, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, THE CHI, BLACK MONDAY and WORK IN PROGRESS, THE TALK show DESUS & MERO and docu-series like COUPLES THERAPY.

VH1 will use the highly anticipated new season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE debuting on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to drive audiences to Showtime for its June premiere of All Stars. The upcoming season of Drag Race on VH1 will feature guest judges including Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Winnie Harlow and Jeff Goldblum.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.





