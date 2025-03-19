RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Receives New CLUE Board Game Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



World of Wonder has announced the latest game edition of their partnership with The Op Games, the board game publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and MONOPOLY®, with CLUE®: RuPaul’s Drag Race. Under license by Hasbro and based on the Emmy Award-winning reality competition franchise, the game is available now.

In this glamorous twist on the classic game of CLUE, the coveted crown has mysteriously disappeared, and it’s up to you to sleuth through the werkroom to uncover the truth. Navigate iconic locations like the main stage, the untucked lounge, and the ladies’ room as you gather clues and interview your queens. Did Madam Mustard use a pair of platform heels to make her getaway, or was it Crystal White with her fierce makeup case? Unravel the glittering mystery of WHO took the crown, WHERE it was found, and WHAT dazzling item helped them escape.

Created for two to six players, ages 14 and up, CLUE®: RuPaul’s Drag Race introduces six brand new characters into the world of CLUE®: Madam Mustard, Pepper La Peacock, Crystal White, Sir Lady Scarlet, Marsha P. Plum, and Geraldine Green. Additionally, the game features on-theme new Item Tokens in the form of Wig, Corset, Platform Heels, Tucking Tape, Makeup Case, and Drag Fan.

CLUE®: RuPaul's Drag Race (MSRP $44.99) is available to purchase on www.TheOp.Games and the WorldofWonder.com store. This is the second collaboration between the brands, having launched Monopoly: RuPaul's Drag Race at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in 2023.

