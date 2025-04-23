RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 10 Cast Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount+ has revealed the star-studded cast for the tenth season of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, which begins streaming exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes premiering Friday, May 9 at 12AM ET/9PM PT in the United States. In this new season, there will be 18 All Stars, the largest in the franchise’s herstory, returning to compete in the ultimate competition for the crown.

For the first time ever, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS will introduce a brand-new format across 12 episodes: the Tournament of All Stars. The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED – available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on May 9 – will take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

The 18 queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS are the following:

Acid Betty

Instagram: @acidbetty; X: @acidbettyrocks

Let the acid trip begin! Season eight’s unapologetic iconoclast, Acid Betty, returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She’s a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in The Werkroom and on The Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.

Aja

Instagram: @ajathekween; X: @ajaoxum; TikTok: @venusthekween

Ayo sis, Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from season nine and ALL STARS season three is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves and some unfinished business. She’s here to cement her legacy and snatch that crown.

Alyssa Hunter

Instagram/X/TikTok: @thealyssahunter

It’s officially hunting season, because THE TRADE of season 14, Alyssa Hunter, is here! Fellow contestants better watch out; they might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on ALL STARS glory!

Bosco

Instagram/X: @hereisbosco

Seattle’s demon queen is back with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in season 14 and clawed her way to the finale. Now this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she’s ready to slice through the competition!

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Instagram: @cynthialeefontaine; TikTok: @cynthialeefontaine_

It’s time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of seasons eight and nine is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that’ll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!

Daya Betty

Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty; X: @daya_betty417

The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the grand finale, proving she’s the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken and relentless, she’s hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.

DeJa Skye

Instagram/X: @dejaskye; TikTok: @thedejaskye

Season 14’s pastel princess is back bringing that beautiful mug, a bright sense of humor and a personality as big as her talent. She single-handedly saved her season’s Snatch Game – yay-yuh! Now, the sky’s the limit for DeJa in this competition, okayyyy!

Denali

Instagram/TikTok: @denalifoxx; X: @denalifox

Drag’s gold medal bitch has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete turned lip-sync assassin, and she’s trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware – she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!

Ginger Minj

Instagram: @gingerminj; TikTok/X: @thegingerminj

Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from season seven, ALL STARS season two and season six has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and television projects and she’s a cookbook author! She’s now ready for the next chapter in her story – becoming a winner, baby!

Irene the Alien

Instagram/X: @irenethealien; TikTok: @irene_the_alien

Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle and she’s ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherworldly, will show the judges she’s no one-episode wonder!

Jorgeous

Instagram/TikTok/X: @Jorgeous_1

It’s getting muggy in here! Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! Fresh off ALL STARS season nine, this pint-sized diva from season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning and ready to slay, she’s living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!

Kerri Colby

Instagram: @kerricolby; TikTok: @thekerricolby

A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of season 14 has business to attend to – starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Lydia B. Kollins

Instagram: @foreheadbrows; TikTok: @lydiabkollins

Fresh off season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B. Kollins is making a U-turn back into The Werkroom to show she’s been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way – and she’s itching for the crown. No ointment for that!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks; X: @MistresslBrooks; TikTok: @the_mib

The heavyweight champ of season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry, and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy and zero tolerance for drag delusion. Get ready to submit.

Nicole Paige Brooks

Instagram/TikTok: @thenicolepaigebrooks; X: @nicolepbrooks

Hey y’all, it’s Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia! Fifteen years after her season two debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it’s done. And yes, her pronouns are legend and icon!

Olivia Lux

Instagram/TikTok/X: @theolivialux

The delightful diva with a megawatt smile is back for the crown! Olivia Lux lit up season 13, and now she shines even brighter. A trained musician and proud member of the Miyake-Mugler ballroom house, she’s bringing even more star power to the main stage. And this time she’s not playing nice.

Phoenix

Instagram/TikTok: @phoenix_atl

Phoenix rises from the ashes of season three – bigger, bolder and ready to burn up her fellow queens. This boss bitch from the Atlanta drag scene has a fierce competitive streak and wants to show the judges that after all these years her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is still on fire!

Tina Burner

Instagram/TikTok/X: @thetinaburner

Hell yeah! New York’s premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she’s still on fire!

Photo Credit: Xavier Guerra/World of Wonder/Paramount+

