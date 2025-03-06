RUNNING POINT Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit comedy series Running Point has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. In its debut week, the show scored 9.3 million views and ranked in the Top 10 across 83 countries.

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job.

From the hitmaking team of Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, Running Point puts a bold twist on the underdog comedy. The 10-episode series also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux. Watch the renewal announcement video!

