ROB ZOMBIE'S FIREFLY TRILOGY Coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital

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Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital, Lionsgate has announced.

The 8-disc collection includes House of 1000 Corpses on 4K for the first time, along with art cards, a collectible poster, a Zombie-curated photography book, artwork by Vance Kelly, and a host of legacy content. Also included are the documentaries 30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects and To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell.

House of 1000 Corpses introduces the cannibalistic Firefly family, who cross bloody paths with a group of teens touring America's backroads. In The Devil's Rejects, the Fireflys face off against the increasingly depraved Sheriff Wydell, while 3 From Hell sees the surviving Fireflys face justice for their crimes…but no prison can hold a Firefly for long…

Genre / Rating

Genre: Horror

House of 1000 Corpses: R for strong sadistic violence/gore, sexuality and language.

The Devil's Rejects: 4K Only: R for sadistic violence, strong sexual content, language and drug use. Blu-Ray Only: UNRATED; this unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version.

3 From Hell: UNRATED; this motion picture previously was released in a version rated R for STRONG SADISTIC VIOLENCE, LANGUAGE THROUGHOUT, SEXUAL CONTENT, GRAPHIC NUDITY, AND DRUG USE. This unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version.

Release Details

MOD Release Date: October 13, 2026 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Running Time: Collection: Approx. 312 minutes

Cast

1000 Corpses: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black

The Devil's Rejects: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, and William Forsythe

3 From Hell: Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, with Danny Trejo, and Sid Haig

Written and Directed by: Rob Zombie

Program Information

Years of Production: 2002, 2005, 2019

Title Copyright: House of 1000 Corpses © 2002 House of 1,000 Corpses, LLC, The Devil's Rejects © 2005 Cinelamda Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. 1 Beteiligungs-KG, 3 From Hell © 2019, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Feature Run Time: Approx. 312 minutes

Subtitles: English SDH, English, Spanish

Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation in Dolby Vision (House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects)

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD (House of 1000 Corpses), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (The Devil's Rejects), English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD (3 From Hell)

Collection Includes

House of 1000 Corpses (2002)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

3 From Hell (2019)

Exclusive collectible poster

Zombie-curated photography book

Artwork by Rob Zombie

Two bonus discs featuring legacy special features and documentaries

Bonus Features

House of 1000 Corpses

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rob Zombie (Feature Length)

Behind-the-Scenes Footage and More! (Blu-Ray only)

The Devil's Rejects

30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects (Feature-Length Documentary ― Blu-Ray only)

Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Commentaries, and More!

3 From Hell

To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell (4-Part Documentary)

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Zombie

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