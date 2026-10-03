Bill Maher, Fareed Zakaria and Anand Giridharadas Tackle Homelessness and Callout Culture

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Bill Maher used a New Rule segment to take aim at what he called America's growing appetite for watching other people fail, arguing that phones and public shaming have replaced actual living. "It's disturbing how much Americans now enjoy watching other people be less than perfect," the segment argues, with Maher telling viewers that making the country better starts with putting the phone down and no longer looking to ruin someone else's life. That opening bit, titled Generation TMZ, sets a tone of cultural self-criticism that carries into the rest of the episode's conversation.

The second clip shifts from callout culture to policy, with Fareed Zakaria and Anand Giridharadas joining Maher to press on why homelessness remains so stubborn despite years of heavy government spending. The discussion treats the issue as a test case for whether money alone can fix entrenched social problems, with Zakaria and Giridharadas offering competing read on where billions in public funds have gone astray and what accountability might look like going forward.

Additional footage finds the conversation stretching into an Overtime segment, where Malcolm Gladwell joins Zakaria and Giridharadas to keep talking with Maher after the broadcast ends. The extended format gives all three guests room to push further into the ideas raised earlier in the hour, letting the homelessness debate and broader questions about public discourse breathe outside the constraints of commercial breaks.

Taken together, the three segments trace a single night's arc on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher, from a monologue skewering smartphone-fueled judgment to a policy-driven panel and then an unhurried after-show discussion. The Overtime format has become a regular extension of the program's main broadcast, as seen in a recent episode featuring Jessica Tarlov and Kevin Roose carrying their panel conversation into the same after-show setting.

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