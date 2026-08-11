FIREFLY TRILOGY 4K Box Set From Rob Zombie Heads to Home Video

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Lionsgate is set to release Rob Zombie'S FIREFLY TRILOGY as an 8-disc collector's set on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The collection brings together HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES, THE DEVIL'S REJECTS, and 3 FROM HELL, marking the first time HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES will be available on 4K. Written and directed by Rob Zombie, the trilogy follows the Firefly family across its three installments, with a cast that includes Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Karen Black, Ken Foree, William Forsythe, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, and Danny Trejo.

Genre: Horror

Rating: House of 1000 Corpses: R for strong sadistic violence/gore, sexuality and language. The Devil's Rejects: 4K Only: R for sadistic violence, strong sexual content, language and drug use. Blu-Ray Only: UNRATED; this unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version. 3 From Hell: UNRATED; this motion picture previously was released in a version rated R for STRONG SADISTIC VIOLENCE, LANGUAGE THROUGHOUT, SEXUAL CONTENT, GRAPHIC NUDITY, AND DRUG USE. This unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version.

MOD Release Date: October 13, 2026 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)

Running Time: Collection: Approx. 312 minutes

Cast

1000 Corpses: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black

The Devil's Rejects: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, and William Forsythe

3 From Hell: Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, with Danny Trejo, and Sid Haig

Written and Directed by: Rob Zombie

Synopsis

This 8-disc Firefly Trilogy set is the ultimate collector's gift for Rob Zombie fans, and includes House of 1000 Corpses on 4K for the first time, art cards and a collectible poster, a Zombie-curated photography book, artwork by Vance Kelly, and a host of legacy content. Also included are the documentaries 30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects and To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell.

House of 1000 Corpses introduces the cannibalistic Firefly family, who cross bloody paths with a group of teens touring America's backroads. In The Devil's Rejects, the Fireflys face off against the increasingly depraved Sheriff Wydell, while 3 From Hell sees the surviving Fireflys face justice for their crimes…but no prison can hold a Firefly for long…

Program Information

Years of Production: 2002, 2005, 2019

Title Copyright: House of 1000 Corpses © 2002 House of 1,000 Corpses, LLC, The Devil's Rejects © 2005 Cinelamda Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. 1 Beteiligungs-KG, 3 From Hell © 2019, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Feature Run Time: Approx. 312 minutes

Subtitles: English SDH, English, Spanish

Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation in Dolby Vision (House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects)

Audio: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD (House of 1000 Corpses), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (The Devil's Rejects), English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD (3 From Hell)

Collection Includes

House of 1000 Corpses (2002)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

3 From Hell (2019)

Exclusive collectible poster

Zombie-curated photography book

Artwork by Rob Zombie

Two bonus discs featuring legacy special features and documentaries

Bonus Features

House of 1000 Corpses

Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rob Zombie (Feature Length)

Behind-the-Scenes Footage and More! (Blu-Ray only)

The Devil's Rejects

30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects (Feature-Length Documentary ― Blu-Ray only)

Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Commentaries, and More!

3 From Hell

To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell (4-Part Documentary)

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Zombie

The set includes an exclusive collectible poster, a photography book curated by Rob Zombie, artwork by Vance Kelly, and two bonus discs containing legacy special features and the documentaries 30 DAYS IN HELL: THE MAKING OF THE DEVIL'S REJECTS and TO HELL AND BACK: THE MAKING OF 3 FROM HELL.

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