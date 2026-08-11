FIREFLY TRILOGY 4K Box Set From Rob Zombie Heads to Home Video
The set features Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig across three films written and directed by Rob Zombie.
Lionsgate is set to release Rob Zombie'S FIREFLY TRILOGY as an 8-disc collector's set on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The collection brings together HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES, THE DEVIL'S REJECTS, and 3 FROM HELL, marking the first time HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES will be available on 4K. Written and directed by Rob Zombie, the trilogy follows the Firefly family across its three installments, with a cast that includes Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Karen Black, Ken Foree, William Forsythe, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, and Danny Trejo.
Genre: Horror
Rating: House of 1000 Corpses: R for strong sadistic violence/gore, sexuality and language. The Devil's Rejects: 4K Only: R for sadistic violence, strong sexual content, language and drug use. Blu-Ray Only: UNRATED; this unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version. 3 From Hell: UNRATED; this motion picture previously was released in a version rated R for STRONG SADISTIC VIOLENCE, LANGUAGE THROUGHOUT, SEXUAL CONTENT, GRAPHIC NUDITY, AND DRUG USE. This unrated version contains material different from the original R-rated version.
MOD Release Date: October 13, 2026 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Running Time: Collection: Approx. 312 minutes
Cast
1000 Corpses: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black
The Devil's Rejects: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, and William Forsythe
3 From Hell: Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera, with Danny Trejo, and Sid Haig
Written and Directed by: Rob Zombie
Synopsis
This 8-disc Firefly Trilogy set is the ultimate collector's gift for Rob Zombie fans, and includes House of 1000 Corpses on 4K for the first time, art cards and a collectible poster, a Zombie-curated photography book, artwork by Vance Kelly, and a host of legacy content. Also included are the documentaries 30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects and To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell.
House of 1000 Corpses introduces the cannibalistic Firefly family, who cross bloody paths with a group of teens touring America's backroads. In The Devil's Rejects, the Fireflys face off against the increasingly depraved Sheriff Wydell, while 3 From Hell sees the surviving Fireflys face justice for their crimes…but no prison can hold a Firefly for long…
Program Information
Years of Production: 2002, 2005, 2019
Title Copyright: House of 1000 Corpses © 2002 House of 1,000 Corpses, LLC, The Devil's Rejects © 2005 Cinelamda Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. 1 Beteiligungs-KG, 3 From Hell © 2019, Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Feature Run Time: Approx. 312 minutes
Subtitles: English SDH, English, Spanish
Format: 16x9 (1.85:1) Presentation in Dolby Vision (House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects)
Audio: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD (House of 1000 Corpses), English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (The Devil's Rejects), English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD (3 From Hell)
Collection Includes
House of 1000 Corpses (2002)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
3 From Hell (2019)
Exclusive collectible poster
Zombie-curated photography book
Artwork by Rob Zombie
Two bonus discs featuring legacy special features and documentaries
Bonus Features
House of 1000 Corpses
Audio Commentary by Writer-Director Rob Zombie (Feature Length)
Behind-the-Scenes Footage and More! (Blu-Ray only)
The Devil's Rejects
30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil's Rejects (Feature-Length Documentary ― Blu-Ray only)
Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Commentaries, and More!
3 From Hell
To Hell and Back: The Making of 3 From Hell (4-Part Documentary)
Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Rob Zombie
The set includes an exclusive collectible poster, a photography book curated by Rob Zombie, artwork by Vance Kelly, and two bonus discs containing legacy special features and the documentaries 30 DAYS IN HELL: THE MAKING OF THE DEVIL'S REJECTS and TO HELL AND BACK: THE MAKING OF 3 FROM HELL.