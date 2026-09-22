REASONABLE DOUBT Season 4 Trailer Reveals Firm In Crisis After Brutal Attack

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Hulu has posted the official Season 4 trailer for REASONABLE DOUBT, previewing a season that opens with The Stewart Firm reeling from a brutal attack that leaves its future in doubt. The footage centers on the firm's most loyal client, Durrell "Tank" Babbs, whose situation spirals into a full-blown media disaster and pulls the team into a fight for survival.

The trailer frames the new season around grief and mounting pressure, with the firm forced to decide how quickly it can move forward without losing what it stands for. According to the preview, every decision the team makes carries the risk of either saving the firm or accelerating its collapse, setting up a season built on high-stakes legal and personal fallout.

Season 4 of REASONABLE DOUBT begins streaming October 6 on Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+. The trailer leaves the outcome of Tank Babbs' crisis and the firm's rebuilding effort unresolved, positioning the season's central tension around whether recovery is even possible in the timeframe the characters are given.

The clip keeps its focus tightly on the firm's internal fallout rather than revealing how the attack itself unfolded, leaving audiences to see the specifics play out once the new episodes arrive.

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