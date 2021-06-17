REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Reveals June 18 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, JUNE 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with NIKKI GLASER, Comedian, host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast and host of HBO Max's forthcoming reality series "FBoy Island." This week's in-studio panel discussion will include PAUL BEGALA, Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator and JANE COASTON - Host of The New York Times' podcast The Argument.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.