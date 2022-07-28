REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Releases July 29 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its landmark 20th season FRIDAY, JULY 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one interview with Chris Cuomo, host of the new podcast "The Chris Cuomo Project." This week's panel discussion will include John McWhorter, associate professor at Columbia University, New York Times newsletter opinion writer, and host of the podcast "Lexicon Valley"; and Sam Stein, White House editor for Politico and MSNBC contributor.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date. The series has been renewed through 2024.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.