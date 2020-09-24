REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues its 18th Season Tomorrow

The show airs FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with Senator Bernie Sanders; and actor, musician, television host and founder of Belushi's Farm, Jim Belushi. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include Manhattan Institute fellow and host of the podcast Conversations with Coleman, Coleman Hughes; and CNN political analyst and author of My Vanishing Country: A Memoir, Bakari Sellers.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

