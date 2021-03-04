Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 5th

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. 

Mar. 4, 2021  
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 5th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MARCH 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and author of "Saving Freedom; Truman, The Cold War and the Fight for Western Civilization," Joe Scarborough. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include New York Times columnist Frank Bruni and co-host iHeart Radio's "The Breakfast Club" and author of "Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me," Charlamagne Tha God.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers Lonely Photo

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Lonely'

VIDEO: Foo Fighters Perform Waiting on a War on THE LATE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Foo Fighters Perform 'Waiting on a War' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

VIDEO: Ben Schwartz Talks FLORA & ULYSSES on THE LATE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Ben Schwartz Talks FLORA & ULYSSES on THE LATE LATE SHOW

VIDEO: Metallica Performs Battery on THE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Metallica Performs 'Battery' on THE LATE SHOW


From This Author TV News Desk