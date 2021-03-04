REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 5th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MARCH 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and author of "Saving Freedom; Truman, The Cold War and the Fight for Western Civilization," Joe Scarborough. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include New York Times columnist Frank Bruni and co-host iHeart Radio's "The Breakfast Club" and author of "Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me," Charlamagne Tha God.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.