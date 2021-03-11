REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues March 12th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, MARCH 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with New York Times bestselling author and host of the new podcast, "Tiny Victories," Annabelle Gurwitch. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include NYU Stern marketing professor and author of "Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity," Scott Galloway; and co-creator of HBO's "Insecure" and executive producer of the Netflix docuseries "Amend: The Fight For America," Larry Wilmore.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.