REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues April 9th

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, APRIL 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Senator Alex Padilla, former Secretary of State of California who now serves as a Democratic Senator from California. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include author of the New York Times bestseller "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together," Heather McGhee; and President of The Manhattan Institute and contributing writer at The Atlantic, Reihan Salam.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.