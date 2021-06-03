REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces June 4 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, JUNE 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15), NYC's youngest elected official and the first Afro-Latino, LGBTQ member of Congress. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include senior CNN commentator and former governor of Ohio, John Kasich; and former host of MSNBC's "Hardball" and author of "This Country: My Life in Politics and History," Chris Matthews.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.