REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER June 25 Lineup - Quentin Tarantino, Max Brooks, Dan Carlin & More

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, JUNE 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with filmmaker, screenwriter, and author, Quentin Tarantino. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include senior resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and a nonresident fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, Max Brooks; and host of the podcast "Dan Carlin's Hardcore History" and author of the New York Times bestseller "The End is Always Near," Dan Carlin.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.