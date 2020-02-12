RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 In Key Demo, Posts 4-Week Highs

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 213 out of 215 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday and Wednesday. TODAY posted four-week highs in both total viewers and the key demo. Additionally, TODAY posted the largest total viewer gains over the competition and was the only program to grow in the key demo versus the prior week.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.04 1,262 0.70 911 3,734 CBS THIS MORNING 0.61 742 0.40 519 3,001 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.96 1,158 0.62 796 3,830

TODAY averaged 1.262 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +104,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +520,000 (+67%)

TODAY was the only morning news program to add A25-54 viewers vs. prior week (+20,000, or +2%), posting its best A25-54 delivery since the week of 1/6/2020

TODAY has topped GMA by at least 100,000 demo viewers in two of the last three weeks

TODAY improved its A25-54 advantages over GMA (55% higher) and CBS (up 5%) compared to prior week.

TODAY averaged 911,000 A18-49 viewers, +115,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +392,000 (+76%) higher than CBS

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over CBS increased by 25%.

TODAY averaged 3.734 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +733,000 (+24%)

Week-over-week, TODAY had the biggest gain in total viewership (+56,000, or +2%), hitting a four-week high in overall delivery.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-2/2/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 23% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +86,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories