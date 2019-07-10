RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Total Viewers

TODAY was the number-one morning show outright last week topping "Good Morning America" in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49 for the twelfth time this season. TODAY also won the key demo A25-54 for the week marking 184 straight weeks in the top spot, its best streak in nearly seven years. No other morning news show has been number one in the demo for as long a streak. Additionally, TODAY grew its demo lead versus GMA week over week and versus last year. Season to date, TODAY has closed the total viewer margin with GMA by 7% versus the same time last year.

TODAY was retitled Thursday and Friday of last week due to the July 4th holiday.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54Rtg P25-54Imps P18-49Rtg P18-49Imps P2+Imps TODAY 0.86 1,040 0.57 728 3,476 CBS THIS MORNING 0.52 632 0.34 432 2,779 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.77 933 0.48 612 3,475

TODAY averaged 1.040 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +107,000 (+11%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +408,000 (+64%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 184 consecutive weeks (best streak in almost seven years) and 200 of the last 201 weeks

Compared to the same week last year, TODAY raised its demo lead over GMA by 9%.

TODAY increased its demo lead over GMA by 4% week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 728,000 A18-49 viewers, +116,000 (+19%) ahead of GMA and +296,000 (+69%) higher than CBS

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA was 45% higher

Versus prior week, TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA grew by 14%.

TODAY averaged 3.476 million total viewers, +1,000 ahead of GMA while topping CBS by +697,000 (+25%)

TODAY improved its margin over CBS by 26% compared to the same week last season.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-6/30/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 20% vs. the same period last season (+901,000 vs. +749,000 last season)

Only 57,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, which is 7% narrower than the same point last season





