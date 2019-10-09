RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 195 out of 197 weeks in first place, its highest delivery in nearly four months. TODAY also won in total viewers Wednesday. Week over week, TODAY grew its audience across the board and more than doubled its demo lead over GMA. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA versus both the prior week and prior year.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 0.98 1,189 0.67 861 3,613 CBS THIS MORNING 0.64 776 0.42 541 2,875 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.90 1,086 0.60 779 3,751

TODAY averaged 1.189 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +103,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +413,000 (+53%)

This was TODAY highest A25-54 viewership since the week of 6/3/2019

Week-over-week, TODAY increased its demo delivery by +3% (+33,000) and more than doubled its lead over GMA.

TODAY averaged 861,000 A18-49 viewers, +82,000 (+11%) more than GMA and +320,000 (+59%) higher than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA was up 9% versus the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY's A18-49 viewership increased by +1% (+10,000) and widened its advantage over GMA by 41%.

TODAY averaged 3.613 million total viewers, topping CBS by +738,000 (+26%)

TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 39% compared to last year.

Week-over-week, TODAY's total viewer gap vs. GMA was 16% closer.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/6/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is narrowing the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 11% compared to a year ago





