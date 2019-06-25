RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 182 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in nearly seven years and the longest demo win for any morning show. TODAY also won in total viewers last Tuesday.

Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 19% year over year and 32% week over week. Season-to-date, TODAY is posting its best total viewer lead over CBS in three years.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54Rtg P25-54Imps P18-49Rtg P18-49Imps P2+Imps TODAY 0.92 1,106 0.61 783 3,597 CBS THIS MORNING 0.52 632 0.33 423 2,702 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.85 1,025 0.52 670 3,753

TODAY averaged 1.106 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +81,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +474,000 (+75%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 182 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 198 of the last 199 weeks

TODAY increased its demo lead over GMA by 9% week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 783,000 A18-49 viewers, +113,000 (+17%) ahead of GMA and +360,000 (+85%) higher than CBS

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY increased its A18-49 lead over GMA by 74% and CBS by 9%.

Versus prior week, TODAY posted higher advantages over both GMA (up 77%) and CBS (6% higher).

TODAY averaged 3.597 million total viewers, topping CBS by +895,000 (+33%)

TODAY reduced GMA's total viewer lead by 19% while increasing its margin over CBS by 16% compared to the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY cut the total viewer gap vs. GMA by 32% and posted a 12% higher advantage over CBS.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-6/23/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 20% vs. the same period last season (+900,000 vs. +748,000 last season)

Only 53,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, a margin of just 1%





