RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Total Viewers

TODAY was the number-one morning show outright last week topping "Good Morning America" in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49. The win marks TODAY's seventh total viewer victory for the year. TODAY has now won 204 out of 206 weeks in the key demo. Additionally, TODAY grew in total viewers versus the prior week and doubled its total viewer lead over GMA versus the same week last year.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.05 1,278 0.71 919 3,937 CBS THIS MORNING 0.66 801 0.42 548 2,961 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.96 1,165 0.62 804 3,923

TODAY averaged 1.278 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +113,000 (+10%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +477,000 (+60%)

Week-over-week, TODAY added +4,000 A25-54 viewers.

TODAY averaged 919,000 A18-49 viewers, +115,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +371,000 (+68%) higher than CBS

Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA increased by 32%

TODAY averaged 3.937 million total viewers, leading GMA by +14,000 (+0.3%) and topping CBS by +976,000 (+33%)

This was TODAY's second total viewer win of the broadcast season and seventh victory of 2019

TODAY's total viewer lead over GMA doubled versus prior year (+14,000 vs. +7,000 during the same week last season)

Compared to prior week, TODAY increased its total viewership by +47,000 (+1%)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-12/8/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 36% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +78,000 last season)





