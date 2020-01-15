RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 209 out of 211 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, TODAY posted the biggest growth of the morning shows in the key demo week over week.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.04 1,267 0.71 926 3,777 CBS THIS MORNING 0.59 710 0.37 483 2,867 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.97 1,170 0.63 821 3,900

TODAY averaged 1.267 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +97,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +557,000 (+78%)

Vs. prior week, TODAY added the most demo viewers (+20%, or +210,000) and improved its lead over CBS by 32%.

TODAY averaged 926,000 A18-49 viewers, +105,000 (+13%) more than GMA and +442,000 (+91%) higher than CBS

Week-over-week, TODAY added +188,000 A18-49 viewers (up +25%) and saw its lead over CBS rise by 32%.

TODAY averaged 3.777 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +909,000 (+32%)

This was TODAY's best total viewer advantage over CBS in five weeks

TODAY ranked #1 in total viewers on Monday and Tuesday

Week-over-week, TODAY's total viewership increased by +312,000 (+9%).

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-1/12/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 29% higher than the same point last season (+106,000 vs. +82,000 last season)





